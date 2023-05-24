19 Opposition parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration, BRS yet to decide

New Delhi: Nineteen opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) etc have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

The parties issued a joint statement on Wednesday that read, “Undemocratic acts are not new to the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out the Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India.”

Criticizing the decision to allow the prime minister to inaugurate the building instead of the President of India was an insult to the latter’s office.

“The President is not only the Head of State in India but also an integral part of the Parliament. She must assent for an Act of Parliament to take effect. In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President and violates and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President, the statement read.

The opposition parties said that the new Parliament building has been built at great expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic with no consultation with the people of India or the MPs, for whom it is apparently being built.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to release congratulatory messages on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, sources said.

What opposition leaders have to say

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi.

“Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on 28th May. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony,” AAP said.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien took to Twitter to announce the party’s decision. “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” he tweeted.



Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that



CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of “bypassing” the President. “Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses…” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet? The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session. The first business Parliament transacts each year is the “Motion of Thanks” to the President’s Address,” he tweeted.

Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet.

The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced it would also boycott the inauguration ceremony. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that there is a need for course correction with the entire Parliament Building inauguration.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav double-downed the opposition’s stand on the boycott. “We will boycott this (the inauguration of the new Parliament building),” said Tejashwi Yadav.

A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that the party would stand with other like-minded opposition parties regarding the inaugural function of the new parliament building.

“NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the view Parliament Building, the party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue,” said NCP spokesperson said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will also boycott the new Parliament building inauguration.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva confirmed that the party will boycott the inauguration. “Dmk also to boycott parliament inauguration,” Tiruchi Siva confirmed.

BRS to take decide tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao said that though the party has not decided yet, it is unlikely to attend the ceremony.

“We have not taken any decision yet, we are yet to take a call. It is unlikely that we will attend but we will announce our decision tomorrow,” said BRS MP K Keshava Rao.

Details of New Parliament Building

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament.

The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on December 10, 2020, the foundation stone was laid by Modi.