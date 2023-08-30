2 arrested for selling banned bodybuilding drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested two persons for trafficking banned injections and tablets used for bodybuilding. The police seized the banned drugs worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

The accused, Ahmed Bin Abdul Qader, 33, and Mohd Ibrahim, 27, are residents of Chandrayangutta.

Ahmed owns a gym, police said. To earn more money, he started procuring banned drugs from Kollur in Ramachandrapuram and started selling them in the city. He would procure the injections at Rs 300 per unit and sold them for Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 each, Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad commissioner of police said.

The accused was arrested with a sample of the injection by a joint team of Kollur police, SOT Madhapur and Anti-Drug Squad. After his confession, the police raided the gym at Chandrayangutta and seized the drugs worth Rs 10 lakh.