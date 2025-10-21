2 cars destroyed in blaze triggered by firecrackers in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two cars were gutted in a fire sparked by firecrackers on Diwali night near a hospital in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the blaze reported to the fire brigade at 11.33 pm on Monday at the Neelyog Vedanta building near Arogyadayi Hospital at Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar area, a civic official said.

Two cars were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Firefighting teams along with the police rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze in some time.

According to locals, the blaze was triggered due to firecrackers, a fire brigade official said.