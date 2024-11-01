2 held at Hyderabad airport with Marijuana in cornflakes, cookie boxes

Hyderabad: Based on specific intelligence, officers of the directorate of revenue intelligence at the Hyderabad intercepted two Indian passengers coming from Bangkok at Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday and seized Marijuana from them.

The contraband was concealed in their check-in luggage, and 13 vacuum-packed transparent packets were found inside the packets of Kellogg’s cornflakes and cookie boxes. A greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from all 13 packets, and when tested with a field test kit, it indicated positive for marijuana, said officials.

The packets containing 7.096 kg of hydroponic weed have been seized, and the passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress.