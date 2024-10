Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Cyberabad special operations team on Thursday, October 31 and seized 11 kilograms of ganja from them.

On information the police caught, N Nilakantha, 30, and S Devari, 29, who were bringing the ganja from Odhisha and selling it in the city.

The police caught them at Hayathnagar and seized a bike and a mobile phone from them. Two of their associates Nishanth and Kamal are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them.