AIMIM MLA inspects Hyderabad government maternity hospital, warns staff

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali on Thursday, October 31, warned doctors at the modern government maternity hospital, Petlaburj, seeking money to hand over newborns to their parents.

As part of the inspection, Ali interacted with a few patients and heard their concerns. Following the interaction, he asked the doctors to address the issues. “I have received several complaints from the patients. They say the hospital authorities ask for fees before handing over the newborns,” said Ali.

The MLA from Hyderabad’s Old City warned the government hospital staff of strict action if they continue to seek money from patients.

One of the attendants alleged that the doctors did not let her see the baby post-delivery, “The hospital staff is not letting us see the baby nor are they telling us whether it’s a boy or a girl. Even the mother doesn’t know the gender of the baby.” She added that the staff demanded Rs 4,000 as a fee for the doctors and midwives.

Some attendants alleged that the hospital authorities are forcing them to pay the midwives during the visiting hours too.