26-yr-old Arif Khan offers kidney to ailing priest in gesture of harmony

A 26-year-old Muslim youth in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh has offered to donate one of his kidneys to Hindu religious preacher Premanand Govind Sharan, also known as ‘Premanand Ji Maharaj’, in a way to contribute to communal harmony.

Premanand Ji Maharaj, a Vrindavan-based saint from the Radha Vallabh Sampradaya, has been battling polycystic kidney disease for over 18 years. Despite nearly two decades of suffering, he has endured through regular dialysis while faithfully maintaining his daily spiritual practices. Now 56, he still leads nightly padyatras, earning admiration for his unwavering faith and remarkable resilience.

“I saw a reel where Maharaj Ji spoke about Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri and Amir Khusrow with such respect. It struck me that he was working for brotherhood at a time when hatred is easily fanned. His long life is essential for keeping that spirit alive,” Arif Khan Chishti said.

Chisti is an online consultant and legal documenter from Itarsi who was touched by the saint’s message and his way of living. Writing to the district collector and the saint, he offered his kidney on August 20.

A follower of the Sufi tradition, he consulted his wife about the donation before making the decision. According to Chishti, he had lost his mother in 2023, which had made him “virtually lifeless”. And so after marrying a year later, he talked to his significant other before writing to the authorities, offering to donate his kidney to ensure a long life for the Hindu saint.

“My life is not bigger than the life of a spiritual guru who is working at promoting community amity and unity in the country,” Chishti said.