Amid rising hate, Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple stands for communal harmony

"It is not practical. They’ve played a major role in weaving the dresses of Banke Bihari for decades," said temple priest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st May 2025 3:57 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Lord Krishna from Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple
A bejeweled Lord Krishna at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple

As reports of rising animosity and hostility against Indian Muslims emerge in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan’s famous Banke Bihari temple has rejected right-wing organisations’ demands to socially boycott Muslims who work at the temple.

Banke Bihari temple priest Gyanendra Kishore Goswami stated it was not practical to boycott scores of Muslims who have been working and contributing to the temple for so many years.

“It is not practical. Muslims, particularly artisans and weavers, have deep-rooted contributions here. They’ve played a major role in weaving the dresses of Banke Bihari for decades. Many of them have a strong belief in Banke Bihari and visit the temple too,” Goswami was quoted by Times of India.

MS Creative School

Calls to boycott Muslim vendors, shopkeepers, and artisans emerged following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 people dead. Strongly condemning the attack, Goswami had this message, “Those responsible should be punished severely, and the temple is with the government. But in Vrindavan, Hindus and Muslims live together in peace and harmony.”

This is not the first time the Banke Bihari temple authorities have rejected the right-wing demands to boycott Muslims. In March this year, a similar demand was made, which was outrightly rejected.

Also Read
Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple rejects Hindutva group’s Islamophobic demand

Muslims play a pivotal role in the temple. Many are involved in the making of the deity’s crown jewels, developing clothing woven intricately, and garlands. Musicians from the minority community play the nafiri, a traditional wind instrument, during special occasions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st May 2025 3:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button