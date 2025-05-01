Amid rising hate, Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple stands for communal harmony

As reports of rising animosity and hostility against Indian Muslims emerge in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan’s famous Banke Bihari temple has rejected right-wing organisations’ demands to socially boycott Muslims who work at the temple.

Banke Bihari temple priest Gyanendra Kishore Goswami stated it was not practical to boycott scores of Muslims who have been working and contributing to the temple for so many years.

“It is not practical. Muslims, particularly artisans and weavers, have deep-rooted contributions here. They’ve played a major role in weaving the dresses of Banke Bihari for decades. Many of them have a strong belief in Banke Bihari and visit the temple too,” Goswami was quoted by Times of India.

Calls to boycott Muslim vendors, shopkeepers, and artisans emerged following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 people dead. Strongly condemning the attack, Goswami had this message, “Those responsible should be punished severely, and the temple is with the government. But in Vrindavan, Hindus and Muslims live together in peace and harmony.”

This is not the first time the Banke Bihari temple authorities have rejected the right-wing demands to boycott Muslims. In March this year, a similar demand was made, which was outrightly rejected.

Muslims play a pivotal role in the temple. Many are involved in the making of the deity’s crown jewels, developing clothing woven intricately, and garlands. Musicians from the minority community play the nafiri, a traditional wind instrument, during special occasions.