28 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad; 2 women among three held

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department seized 28.163 kg of dry ganja in two separate operations and arrested three people, including two women, in Malkajgiri and Secunderabad.

In the first operation, the Assistant Commissioner Enforcement team, Malkajgiri, acting on credible information about the illegal sale of ganja, conducted a raid near the RK Nagar auto stand in Malkajgiri. The team seized 7.163 kg of dry ganja and a mobile phone and arrested Bappa, a native of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal.

In the second operation, the Malkajgiri District Task Force team conducted route surveillance near the Passport Office in Secunderabad and intercepted two women allegedly transporting ganja. The suspects were identified as Indu Rani and Rajammal Panjagam, both residents of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The team seized 21 kg of dry ganja and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police, the ganja was being transported from the agency areas of Visakhapatnam. Cases were registered in connection with both operations, and the case papers were handed over to the Malkajgiri SHO for further investigation and necessary action.