3 held for killing elderly woman during robbery in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Three men from Marpally village were arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old woman, Vinoda, whose body was found in a well at her residence.

The accused have been identified as Sonaila Raju and Nayakwadi Shafiuddin, both farmers; and Begari Narsimulu, an auto driver.

According to reports, the victim, Vinoda had been living alone since her husband’s death during the Covid-19 pandemic. The accused entered her house intending to steal.

When the victim woke up, they overpowered her, covered her mouth, snatched her gold chain, and threw her alive into the well. They then looted cash, set household items on fire, and fled. Alerted by the fire, neighbours informed the police and her daughter in Patancheru. Vinoda’s footwear near the well led to the discovery of her body.

Telangana police, acting on a tip-off, detained the accused, who were seen intoxicated and roaming the village on the night of the crime. During questioning, they confessed to the murder.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.