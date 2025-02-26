Elderly woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Marpally in Vikarabad district on Monday, February 24.

The victim lived alone after losing her husband during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, she was discovered in a well within her residence on the night of February 23. Her two daughters live with their respective in-laws. Concerned neighbours, noticing her absence, knocked on her door but got no response. Seeing her footwear nearby, they used a stick to check the water and suspected a body was inside.

A man was sent down to the well and he spotted and retrieved the body.

A case has been registered and police are currently investigating whether it was a suicide or murder.

Further investigation is ongoing.