Elderly woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vikarabad

Police are currently investigating whether it was a suicide or murder.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th February 2025 5:34 pm IST
Elderly woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vikarabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Marpally in Vikarabad district on Monday, February 24.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The victim lived alone after losing her husband during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, she was discovered in a well within her residence on the night of February 23. Her two daughters live with their respective in-laws. Concerned neighbours, noticing her absence, knocked on her door but got no response. Seeing her footwear nearby, they used a stick to check the water and suspected a body was inside.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Man stabbed to death by son in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda

A man was sent down to the well and he spotted and retrieved the body.

A case has been registered and police are currently investigating whether it was a suicide or murder.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th February 2025 5:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button