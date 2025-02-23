Man stabbed to death by son in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: A man on Saturday, February 22, stabbed his father to death in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda over an alleged family dispute.

The accused was identified as 23-year-old Sai Kumar and the victim was identified as 45-year-old A Mogaliah. Both of them worked for a private company.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when they quarrelled at the house over some issues. Later, Mogaliah left the house and took a bus from Lalapet to the ECIL crossroads.

“Sai Kumar took a bike, followed the bus, and reached Kushaiguda. When Mogaliah got off the bus, his son took a knife and after an argument attacked him brutally multiple times leading to severe injuries and subsequently the victim died,” Kushaiguda Inspector L Bhaskar Reddy told Siasat.com.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to a mortuary. A case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.