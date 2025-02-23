Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad; two arrested

During the raid, authorities confiscated seven hookah pots, seven pipes, and artificial flavors.

Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided at Punjagutta; 11 held
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A hookah parlour operating in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, has been raided. Following the raid, two persons were arrested.

The raid was conducted by the Task Force (South-East) team in coordination with the local police on Friday.

Unlicensed hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad

Officials raided Prestigious Hookah Parlour which was being operated without a valid license.

During the raid, law enforcement apprehended two individuals involved in running the illegal establishment.

Arrested individuals, seized items

The arrested suspects were identified as the owner of the parlour Khaled Bahamed and a worker Imran Pasha.

During the raid, authorities confiscated seven hookah pots, seven pipes, and artificial flavors. The total seized items were valued at approximately Rs 30,000.

The arrested individuals and confiscated materials were handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further legal proceedings.

