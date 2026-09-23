Delhi gangrape: Accused took turns; one assaulted, one kept watch

New Delhi: The three men accused of gangraping a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park in Delhi followed her for nearly a kilometre before closing in, after which they took turns sexually assaulting her at different locations, including benches, summoning each other to the spots over phone calls, police said on Wednesday, September 23.

With the investigation into the case deepening, it has also emerged that one of the accused, Hemant, an advocate aged around 24, was removed from a gym about a month ago after its management allegedly received several complaints from women regarding his behaviour, a senior police officer said.

The probe has also revealed that the three accused — Asif, a vegetable wholesaler aged around 32, Hemant, and his brother Mahesh — a final-year BSc Mathematics student aged around 24 — used to frequent the park and allegedly lurk in its secluded areas, police said.

Acccused show no remorse during questioning; police check past criminal record

Police also said Hemant and Mahesh showed “no remorse” during their initial questioning, according to officials.

The investigation has also raised suspicion that the accused may have been involved in similar incidents at the park earlier. Police are checking their criminal records and past activities to ascertain whether such allegations can be substantiated.

According to police sources, no formal complaint in this regard had been received. Investigators suspect that some victims may have refrained from approaching police due to fear of social stigma.

Investigators said the present incident occurred between 7:15 pm and 8 pm on Monday.

Trio followed teen, her friend for nearly a km

The girl and her 17-year-old friend went to Astha Kunj Park after offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion of her 17th birthday, and entered the grounds through Gate No. 7, when the accused trio spotted them.

“They followed them for nearly a kilometer and then confronted them. They threatened the duo by posing as police personnel and warned them of registering a case against them,” another senior officer said.

The accused then allegedly separated the girl from her friend. Asif — who is married and has a 13-year-old daughter — allegedly threatened them with a knife and a firearm, before the trio left with the girl, allegedly taking her to multiple secluded locations inside the park where she was sexually assaulted.

One assaulted, other kept watch; called each other after one finished

Police said while one accused allegedly assaulted the girl, another kept watch, and repeatedly called each other over mobile phones after one had finished, summoning the other to the spot.

Asif, a resident of Tughlakabad who works at the Sriniwaspuri mandi, has known Hemant and Mahesh for around four years, police said.

After the alleged assault, the three fled. The girl and her friend managed to leave the park and called the police control room (PCR) from the boy’s phone. They were standing near Gate No. 7 when a police team reached them.

Park without adequate lighting, no CCTV cameras

A senior officer said no security guard could be located at the spot at that time. Police are now examining the deployment of guards at the park as well as security arrangements there.

The investigation has also highlighted inadequate lighting and the absence of CCTV cameras at the location where the alleged sexual assault took place.

An accused injured in ‘retaliatory firing’

However, police arrested all three accused, including one who was injured in retaliatory firing after allegedly opening fire at a police team early Tuesday, officials said.

The girl’s account significantly helped investigators as she was able to recall the physical descriptions of the men, their nicknames, complexion and clothes they were wearing. She also told police that the men did not appear to be vagabonds or otherwise suspicious, according to the officer.

More than 300 cameras around park scanned

Police subsequently scanned footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras in and around the park and on routes leading to and from the area. Investigators shortlisted around 20 persons before technical surveillance and local intelligence helped them zero in on the three accused, who are locals and allegedly frequent visitors to the park.

Police are now examining the accused’s mobile phones, contacts and technical evidence to reconstruct their movements and establish their interactions before and after the incident.

All three accused have been sent to judicial custody. Police are likely to seek their custody after certain aspects of the technical investigation are complete, officials said.

Investigators are also checking whether the accused have been previously involved in any such incidents, and whether complaints against Hemant at the gym have any connection with the present case.