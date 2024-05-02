39-year-old plumber beaten to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old plumber, resident at Masab Tank, was beaten to death during a fight, police said.

The accused have been identified as Mohinuddin, 60, and Bammardi Baba, 28. According to the reports, the victim, Ayub, along with the accused reached the Zion apartment near Prime Function Hall. They had an argument when they were in inebriated condition.

As the argument escalated, the accused beat the victim and he fell unconscious. The locals notified the police. Police reached the spot and immediately shifted Ayub to Osmania Hospital for treatment. The victim died while receiving the treatment.

Police have registered a case. Further investigations are underway.