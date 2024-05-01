Gangster Goldy Brar shot dead in US: Reports

Mumbai: Gangster Goldy Brar, a key suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has reportedly been shot dead in the United States.

According to multiple media reports, the incident took place on Tuesday evening in Fairmont and Holt Avenue. Brar was standing outside his residence with a companion when unidentified assailants arrived and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

BREAKING:



Goldy Brar, who took responsibility for Moosewala's muπder, shot dead in California, USA.



It is being claimed that he was shot by rival gang Dalla Lakhbir (official confirmation awaited).



The Indian Govt had declared Brar as a designated teππorist under the UAPA in… pic.twitter.com/fUX6BW1tHy — Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah (@adv_chandnishah) May 1, 2024

Goldy Brar, who was long believed to be in Canada and was among Canada’s 25 most wanted, has been linked as the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. The singer was allegedly murdered on the instructions of Brar on May 29, 2022.