4 from Telangana washed away in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Four people from Telangana’s Jagtial district were washed away in Maharashtra on Monday, August 18.

The incident occurred while they were returning from a wedding. The family members received information that four people from TR Nagar, the headquarters of Jagital district, and a car driver from Maharashtra went missing in the flood.

According to reports, one of the victims, identified as Sheikh Afreen, called her husband, Salim and asked him to take care of the children. Locals in Jagtial said that the victims include Haseena, Sameena and the car driver from Maharashtra.

Another relative, identified as Shoeb, who was with the family, reportedly survived and informed the family about the incident. Family members of the victims said, “They had gone to Maharashtra by bus on Saturday. While returning, they hired a car. They called us at midnight, stating that they were being washed away.”

The bereaved family has urged the Telangana government for help.