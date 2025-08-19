Telangana welfare minister directs officials to prepare report for central funds

Hyderabad: Telangana welfare minister Adluri Laxman has instructed department officials to prepare a comprehensive report seeking pending funds from the Centre for welfare departments.

He stated that within a week, a delegation from the state will visit New Delhi to submit this report to the Central government.

On Monday, August 18, the minister held a review meeting with senior officials from various welfare departments regarding the funds that are yet to be released from the Centre. During the meeting, officials informed the minister that large sums under student scholarship schemes are still pending release.

Rs 450 cr due to SC welfare dept

According to the officials, about Rs 450 crore is due to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Welfare department and around Rs 900 crore to the Scheduled Castes (SC) Welfare department. Within the SC Welfare department, pending amounts include pre-matric scholarships as well as allocations under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Minister Laxman directed officers to not only focus on recovering pending funds but also to prepare fresh proposals seeking Central assistance for various welfare programmes currently being implemented in the state.

He emphasised that timely support from the Centre is crucial to ensure the smooth implementation of key welfare schemes for marginalised communities.