Telangana CM Revanth seeks report on T-Fiber works from officials

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, August 18, instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the present status of the execution of the T-Fiber works and action plan to complete the works in the future.

T-Fiber is a government initiative through which is aims to connect every household, government institution, and private enterprise across Telangana through optical fiber for high-speed internet connectivity.

At a review of the T-Fiber works at his residence on Monday night, the Telangana chief minister ordered officials to issue notices to the contract companies which carried out T-Fiber works and sought a report on the progress of the works.

They were also instructed to review the performance of the company and the number of employees working in the organisation. “The Chief Minister stated that a full-fledged action plan should be prepared to complete the T Fiber works aiming to provide internet services to every home in every village,” said a press release from his office.

The CM also sought details from officials including the expenditure incurred till the date, mobilization of funds for completion of works and the steps being taken to make the programme a big success in the report. State IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present.