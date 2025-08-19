Telangana borrowed Rs 13,133 cr from Centre in last 4 yrs: Centre

The Union Ministry of Finance has revealed that the Telangana government borrowed a total of Rs 13,133 crore from the central government over the past four years.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, disclosed this information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Providing year-wise details, the minister stated that Telangana availed loans of Rs 4,784 crore in 2021-22, Rs 2,501 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,948 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 3,900 crore in 2024-25.

He further informed the House that as of March 31, the total outstanding debt of Telangana stood at Rs 4,42,298 crore, which is equivalent to 26.2 percent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).