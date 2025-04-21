4 held near Eidgah grounds for selling ganja

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly selling and consuming ganja near Eidgah Grounds, First Lancer.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Sofiyauddin alias Sofian, 24, Syed Dawood Ali, 26, a car driver, Syed Romman Ali, 26, a private employee, and Mohammad Ayub, 22, a vegetable seller.

Also Read 4 held in Hyderabad for selling Mephentermine, Alprazolam and ganja

According to reports, the accused procured ganja from a supplier near Taj Bagh Darga in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with Sofiyauddin coordinating the supply. The accused were caught red-handed during a raid at the Eidgah Grounds, where they were attempting to sell the narcotic substance.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.