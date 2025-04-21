4 held near Eidgah grounds for selling ganja

The accused procured ganja from a supplier near Taj Bagh Darga in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st April 2025 7:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly selling and consuming ganja near Eidgah Grounds, First Lancer.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Sofiyauddin alias Sofian, 24, Syed Dawood Ali, 26, a car driver, Syed Romman Ali, 26, a private employee, and Mohammad Ayub, 22, a vegetable seller.

According to reports, the accused procured ganja from a supplier near Taj Bagh Darga in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with Sofiyauddin coordinating the supply. The accused were caught red-handed during a raid at the Eidgah Grounds, where they were attempting to sell the narcotic substance.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

