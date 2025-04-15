4 held in Hyderabad for selling Mephentermine, Alprazolam and ganja

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, four individuals involved in the sale of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, Alprazolam tablets, and ganja were arrested by the commissioner’s task force (south zone) along with Moghalpura and Chaderghat police.

The contraband is worth over Rs 3.27 lakh, was seized by the officials.

Three caught at Hari Bowli with banned injections

In the first operation, Moghalpura police arrested three accused, Syed Asad, 28, a tailor from Shahalibanda, Ahmed Qureshi, 30, a beef shop owner from Balapur and a 17-year-old lift mechanic from Balapur, for illegally procuring and selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections.

The trio was nabbed at Hari Bowli X Roads following a tip-off. Police seized 102 vials of the Schedule H drug, three cell phones, and two needles, valued at Rs 1.2 lakh.

Syed Asad has obtained the injections through India Mart from New Delhi, initially using them himself and selling to customers at high prices for body building, sources close to the police revealed. Syed Asad also has a previous petty case for similar crimes. The case was registered under sections 318(4) and 278 of BNS at Moghalpura police station, and further investigation is underway.

Repeat offender nabbed with Alprazolam, ganja in Old Malakpet

In another raid, Chaderghat police took into custody Mohd Imran, alias Kala Imran, 32, a well-known rowdy sheeter operating a pan shop at Old Malakpet. Imran was intercepted near Maharaja Hotel, Wahed Nagar, with 110 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate injections, 60 tablets of Alprazolam, 3 kg of ganja, a cell phone, and a needle, all together worth Rs 2.07 lakh.

Imran, with 15 previous criminal cases and having been arrested under the PD Act in 2015, confessed to buying and selling the drugs for financial gain. The case has been booked under sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii)(B), 22(a), 22(c), and 27 of the NDPS Act at Chaderghat police station.

Police cautioned that Mephentermine Sulphate injections, which are a prescription Schedule H drug, have the potential to bring about severe side effects such as cardiac arrest and hypertension. Alprazolam tablets have the potential to cause poor coordination, low blood pressure, and confusion.