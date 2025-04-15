Telangana ACB nabs GHMC official for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official has been arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting Rs 70,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as Vipperla Srinivas, the deputy director of the urban biodiversity wing, Serilingampally zone (Charminar zone).

The image shows the accused sitting after the chemical test confirmed that he accepted the bribew of 70K

According to reports, a total bribe of Rs 2,20,000 was demanded in return for clearing check-measured bills related to the supply of plant material for the Urban Biodiversity Wing of GHMC.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs 15 government officials for bribery in March

Based on the complaint, ACB Telangana caught the GHMC official red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Public requested to report corruption

The ACB has appealed to the public to report any bribery cases involving government servants. The complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064 or social media sites, including WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The bureau has assured that the identities of the complainants would be protected.