40-year-old man booked for marrying 8th class girl in Telangana

Hyderabad: A case was registered against 40-year-old Srinivas Goud on Wednesday, July 29, in Telangana’s Nandigama for marrying an 8th-class girl.

The illegal act took place on May 28; however, it only came to light after the girl’s school discovered the incident and approached the police.

A few local reports suggest Goud has been married in the past. However, when Siasat.com contacted the Nandigama police, they informed that the accused is currently on the run and it can only be verified upon his arrest.

Police have booked five people in connection with the case, including Srinivas Goud, the victim’s mother, the priest who performed the marriage and two others.

Also Read Minor girl rescued after officials avert child marriage in Telangana

Further investigation is underway.

In March this year, another child marriage was averted in Telangana’s Chintaguda village in Kagaznagar mandal by officials of the child protection department, along with police and the women development and child welfare department.

Based on a tip-off, the officials were able to stop the act and counsel the girl’s parents. “We explained to the girl’s parents the legal and health repercussions of child marriage. After much counselling, they agreed to cancel the marriage,” the District child protection officer (DCPO), Burla Mahesh said.

Citizens are encouraged to report incidents of child marriage occurring in their nearby surroundings by contacting toll-free 1098 or 112. If found guilty, the accused could attract an imprisonment of up to two years.