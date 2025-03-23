Minor girl rescued after officials avert child marriage in Telangana

Hyderabad: A child marriage was averted in Telangana’s Chintaguda village in Kagaznagar mandal on Sunday, March 23, by officials of the child protection department along with police and women development and child welfare department after they were informed a minor was forced to get married by her parents.

The minor girl was supposed to get married to a boy from Charigaon village in Kagaznagar mandal. Based on a tip off, officials reached the spot and prevented the wedding.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Burla Mahesh said the parents of the minor girl were counselled while the child was sent away to a Sakhi centre.

“We explained to the girl’s parents the legal and health repercussions of child marriage. After much counselling, they agreed to cancel the marriage,” DCPO Mahesh said.

Citizens are encouraged to report incidents of child marriage occurring in their nearby surroundings by contacting toll-free 1098 or 112. If found guilty, the accused could attract an imprisonment upto two years.