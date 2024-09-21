5 Biggest catfights of Kareena Kapoor: From Aishwarya to Deepika

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, also known as “Bebo,” is one of Bollywood’s biggest and most stylish stars. Today, on September 21, she celebrates her 44th birthday. Throughout her career, Kareena has delivered hit films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Chup Chup Ke, making her one of the top actresses in the industry.

Though Kareena usually stays out of major controversies, she has had some well-known conflicts with her fellow actors. Let’s take a look at a few of Kareena’s most talked-about feuds in Bollywood.

1. Kareena Kapoor vs. Priyanka Chopra

Kareena and Priyanka Chopra have shared the screen in a few films, but their off-screen relationship was always tense. There seemed to be an ongoing rivalry between the two.

During Koffee With Karan, Kareena asked Priyanka where she got her accent from, to which Priyanka quickly responded, “The same place your boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) got it from!” This playful exchange highlighted the tension between the two stars.

2. Kareena Kapoor vs. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses in Bollywood today, but Kareena was actually the first choice for the lead role in Ram-Leela. Kareena turned down the role due to some intimate scenes, and Deepika stepped in. The film became a huge success, boosting Deepika’s career.

There were some awkward moments between the two actresses, especially since Deepika worked with Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, in movies like Cocktail and Race 2. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Deepika joked that Kareena should try charity work, hinting at how Kareena had passed on the role that made Deepika famous.

3. Kareena Kapoor vs. Aishwarya Rai

The rivalry between Kareena and Aishwarya Rai started when Karisma Kapoor, Kareena’s sister, ended her engagement to Abhishek Bachchan. Professionally, the two actresses were often compared, and Kareena made several comments about Aishwarya.

Kareena once mentioned in an interview that she was first offered the role in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but she was too young at the time. The role eventually went to Aishwarya. Things became more heated when Aishwarya was replaced by Kareena in Heroine because she was pregnant, sparking more rumors of competition.

4. Kareena Kapoor vs. Ameesha Patel

Kareena was supposed to make her debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, but after she walked out, the role went to Ameesha Patel, who became an overnight star. Since then, their relationship has been a bit frosty.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kareena made some harsh comments about Ameesha, saying that while the director spent hours working with Hrithik Roshan, he didn’t spend much time on Ameesha. Kareena also believed that had she done the movie, she would have become a bigger star.

5. Kareena Kapoor vs. Bipasha Basu

Kareena’s feud with Bipasha Basu began while they were working on Ajnabee in 2001. The fight started over a disagreement about Kareena’s wardrobe, leading to Kareena calling Bipasha a “kaali billi” (black cat). The situation escalated when Kareena later called Bipasha’s then-boyfriend, John Abraham, “expressionless” during Koffee With Karan.

Kareena Kapoor: Grace Under Fire

Despite these feuds, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always bounced back with grace and poise. Her ability to handle conflicts and continue delivering hit films makes her one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. As she turns 44 today, her fans look forward to many more years of her magic on-screen. Happy Birthday, Bebo!