Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 13th March 2025 8:56 pm IST
5-day traffic restrictions in Kukatpally on Lulu Mall-Nexus Mall route
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday, March 13, has issued a traffic advisory for commuters traveling between Lulu Mall and Nexus Mall Flyover due to ongoing road uplifting and carpeting work.

The project, aimed at elevating the road level to match the mall’s entry level, covers a stretch of 110 meters in length and 7.5 meters in width.

The works, being carried out under the supervision of GHMC officials within the jurisdiction of the KPHB Police Station, will take place for five days from March 14. The scheduled work hours are between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am to minimize inconvenience.

Traffic diversions for Lulu- Nexus mall route

Commuters are advised to follow the designated diversion routes to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Vehicles traveling from JNTU X Road to Nexus Mall will be diverted at Lotus Hospital, taking a left turn and proceeding straight before taking a right at Nallapochamma Temple Road, followed by another right and a left towards the Nexus Mall main road.

The Cyberabad traffic police has requested the cooperation of commuters to facilitate seamless vehicular movement during the road work.

