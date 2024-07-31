Lulu Mall in Hyderabad bags five-star rating from FSSAI

Hyderabad: Lulu Mall, located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, has received a five-star rating from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The hypermarket, which has a range of facilities such as a cinema hall and a multi-cuisine food court, received the rating for its best practices in food handling, preparation, and storage.
Food Safety Management System at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad
The hypermarket has implemented a comprehensive food safety management system that includes regular training programs for staff, focusing on food safety management.
Last year, the then Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali MA, inaugurated Lulu Mall at Kukatpally, Hyderabad.
Spanning a vast area of five lakh square meters, it is one of the largest shopping destinations in Hyderabad and is part of the Rs 500 crore investment that the Lulu Group has committed to the Telangana state.
Presence in other cities
Hyderabad has become the sixth city in India to have a Lulu Mall. Currently, Lulu Malls are located in six Indian cities:
- Bengaluru
- Coimbatore
- Kochi
- Lucknow
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Hyderabad
Although Lulu Mall is one of the largest shopping malls in Hyderabad, the city already boasts several renowned ones. Some of the famous shopping destinations in Hyderabad include:
- City Centre Shopping Mall
- Inorbit Mall
- Forum Sujana Mall
- Hyderabad Central Mall
- Babukhan Mall
- FMG Mall
- Manjeera Trinity Mall
- Next Galleria Mall
- GVK One Mall
- Sanali Mall