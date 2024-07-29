Food safety team raids restaurants in Hyderabad following complaints

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at two restaurants in Hyderabad after receiving complaints against them.

The raids were conducted after receiving complaints on the FoSCoS app.

Violations found during raids at restaurants in Hyderabad

Yesterday, the team inspected two restaurants to assess the hygiene of the food and the cleanliness of the premises.

During the inspection at Mehrab Restaurant in Rajendra Nagar, Upperpally, the concerned Food Safety Officer identified violations as per the FSS Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Later, it was disclosed that a notice will be issued to the premises, and further action shall be taken accordingly.

A complaint was also received against Indian Darbar Restaurant located in Narayanguda, Amberpet.

During the raid at this food outlet, which is one of the well-known restaurants in Hyderabad, the team identified violations as per the FSS Act, 2006, and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana

In addition to restaurants in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.

During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.

Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.