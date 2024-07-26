Attempt made to kidnap woman from Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in the Old City of Hyderabad, an unknown person attempted to kidnap a woman from in front of her residence.

According to the case, the woman, identified as Nasreen Khatoon, aged 30 years, and a resident of Sultan Shahi, Hyderabad, faced a kidnapping attempt when she was hanging clothes to dry on the line outside the house.

In her complaint to the police, she mentioned that the person tried to cover her mouth from behind. However, when she pushed him away and shouted for help, the person fled from the scene. The incident occurred on July 25 at around 12:30 pm, she added.

During the struggle, she received injuries to her hands and legs.

Following the kidnap attempt in Old City, the Hyderabad woman recalled that on July 18, her daughter alleged that a stranger had pressed his hand tightly over her mouth from behind. However, when the child bit him on his hand, he let her go and escaped. Though the child informed her mother, she thought it was a mischievous act and did not report it to the police.

Today, when she experienced a similar incident, she recalled the incident witnessed by her daughter a few days earlier and mentioned it in her complaint to the police.

She also confirmed that she can recognize the person.

Upon receiving details of the incident, the police lodged a complaint and started an investigation.