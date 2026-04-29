5 destitute men found on Hyderabad footpath rescued by cops, moved to shelter

The police found the men in a vulnerable condition, without access to food, shelter or basic support.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 7:38 pm IST
Hyderabad police rescuing five destitute men found on a footpath and taking them to a shelter.

Hyderabad: Five destitute men found sheltering on a footpath near Malakpet Gunj Market were rescued by Chaderghat police on Wednesday, April 29, and shifted to a shelter home, an official said.

The patrolling staff of Chaderghat Police Station received information about the individuals and reached the spot promptly, where they found the five men  identified as Venu Gopal, 46, Narsimha, 60, Krishna, 70, Bharath Chetri, 35, and Anil, 35 – in a vulnerable condition, without access to food, shelter or basic support.

The police team provided immediate assistance and arranged for all five to be moved to a recognised shelter home, Inspector of Police KB Murari said.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 7:38 pm IST

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