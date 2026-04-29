5 destitute men found on Hyderabad footpath rescued by cops, moved to shelter

Hyderabad: Five destitute men found sheltering on a footpath near Malakpet Gunj Market were rescued by Chaderghat police on Wednesday, April 29, and shifted to a shelter home, an official said.

The patrolling staff of Chaderghat Police Station received information about the individuals and reached the spot promptly, where they found the five men – identified as Venu Gopal, 46, Narsimha, 60, Krishna, 70, Bharath Chetri, 35, and Anil, 35 – in a vulnerable condition, without access to food, shelter or basic support.

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The police team provided immediate assistance and arranged for all five to be moved to a recognised shelter home, Inspector of Police KB Murari said.