53rd National Day: Oman announces four-day weekend holiday

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has declared holidays to celebrate the 53rd National Day on Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The two days will be declared official holidays for public and private sector employees, including those in state administrative apparatus and other public legal entities.

Employees can work two days if necessary, provided they are compensated for the hours they work.

As per the Royal orders of His Majesty the Sultan, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, 22-23 November 2023, will be an official holiday for the public and private sectors on the occasion of the 53rd National Day. — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) November 13, 2023

The National Day holiday in Oman extends the weekend from Wednesday to Saturday. The next work week will begin on Sunday, November 26.

Oman National Day

The National Day of Oman is celebrated on November 18 to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650.

The Oman National Day 2023 celebrations will be restricted to a military parade and flag hoisting due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.