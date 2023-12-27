7th female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 is…

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, nominations for 11th week took place and four contestants were announced in the danger zone. Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan are on the chopping block, and viewers are eagerly awaiting to see who will bid farewell next.

Tension looms over the house as these four nominated contestants face the fear of elimination.

Rinku Dhawan to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17?

According to a recent poll conducted by Bigg Boss Tak, it appears that Rinku Dhawan might be the one to exit the house next.

Who will EVICT this week from the #BiggBoss17 house? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 26, 2023

The voting trends on Bigg Boss Voting.com also suggest that Rinku is receiving the least number of votes compared to the other three contestants. If Rinku does indeed leave, she will become the seventh female contestant to be evicted from the show.

The list of previously eliminated female contestants includes —

Aishwarya Sharma

Khanzaadi

Sana Raees Khan

Jigna Vora

Manasvi Mamgai

Soniya Bansal

As the eviction night approaches, fans are anxiously waiting to see if the voting patterns hold true and if Rinku Dhawan becomes the latest participant to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 journey. Only time will reveal the fate of the nominated contestants as they await the final verdict.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.