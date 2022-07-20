95% of new digital workloads to be deployed on Cloud by 2025: Nadella

New Delhi: Nearly 95 per cent of all new digital workloads will be deployed on the Cloud by 2025, Microsoft’s Executive Chairman CEO Satya Nadella has said.

Addressing the company’s annual conference ‘Microsoft Inspire 2022’, Nadella said that Cloud is foundational to how organisations will be competitive going forward.

“Every customer I speak with is clear-eyed about aligning their IT investments to scale with demand. Moving to the cloud allows them to just do that – converting their spending from CapEx to OpEx”, Nadella told the partner community.

“It’s the only way to navigate the headwinds we are confronting today. This is not some abstract concept,” he added.

Microsoft is set to add 10 new data centres in 10 global markets to deliver faster access to services and help address data residency needs, Nadella informed.

Also Read UK heatwave shuts Google Cloud, Oracle data centre servers

The demand for cloud solutions is estimated to exceed $1 trillion by 2025.

Microsoft announced new benefits with the ‘ISV Success Programme’, to help independent software vendors (ISVs) innovate rapidly, build well-architected applications, publish them to our commercial marketplace and grow their sales.

“Currently in private preview, and broadly available in fall 2022, the program is intended to be the pathway to ISV success in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Programme,” said the company.

Participants can get access to nearly $128,000 in benefits to utilise productive, modern and innovative developer tools to accelerate software production.

The company also announced Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty, designed specifically for the government sector.

This new solution enables public sector customers to build and digitally transform workloads in the Microsoft Cloud while meeting their compliance, security and policy requirements.

“Public sector customers can harness the full power of the cloud including broad platform capabilities, resiliency, security, and scale, while having greater control over their data, residency, and transparency to its operational and governance processes,” said the tech giant.

On Artificial Intelligence, Nadella said that by 2025, 10 per cent of all data will be produced by generative AI models.

“Analytics is moving from backend processes to being critical part of the product experience,” he said.