It would not be wrong to say that Hyderabad’s streets are a living museum of flavours. Beyond its iconic monuments lies a culinary heritage that has survived centuries. From the flaky Osmania biscuits to an aromatic plate of Dum Biryani, food spots here are living relics of the city’s history.

In this article, Siasat.com embarks on a food trail through Hyderabad’s oldest and most iconic eateries, exploring places that have withstood the test of time and continue to delight locals and visitors alike.

Start your day with history

Taj Mahal Hotel – It’s essential to start the day with breakfast fit for a king, and Abids’ Taj Mahal Hotel provides exactly that. This spot has been serving hot idlis, vadas, and dosas since 1948 and continues to attract huge crowds every morning.

Cafe Niloufer- If you are someone who likes to start their day with something sweet, Cafe Niloufer’s malai bun and Irani chai combo never disappoints. This vintage cafe has been a favourite for breakfast lovers since 1978 and still perfectly captures the essence of a true Hyderabadi breakfast.

Hotel Nayaab- Established in 1986, it is relatively newer than its counterpart, but still a great option for those craving a hearty breakfast. Open since 4 am, its menu offers everything from nihari to khichdi and kheema.

For your mid-day fuel

Grand Hotel- Established by Iranian migrants in 1935, Grand Hotel is one of the oldest eateries in Hyderabad. Known for Irani chai and traditional Hyderabadi dishes, it is a great spot for a leisurely lunch. Its vintage interiors and bustling counters transport you to the city’s earlier culinary days.

Paradise Hotel- No food trail in Hyderabad is complete without the iconic biryani of Paradise. Started in 1953 as a small canteen inside Paradise Cinema, the original outlet continues to attract both locals and tourists seeking that signature taste. Their dum biryani remains legendary.

Haiking Chinese Restaurant- While not a traditional Hyderabadi restaurant, Haiking is considered the eatery that introduced the city to Indo-Chinese in 1972.

Evening snacking

Agra Sweets- Established in 1951, Agra Sweets at Banjara Hills is a go-to spot for Hyderabadis craving street food.

Subhan Bakery- Another famous spot for snacking is the heritage Subhan Bakery, started in 1951. It became famous for its Osmania Biscuit, Dum ke Roat and Puris.

Hameedi Confectioners- For your sweet tooth, go to Hameedi. Founded in 1913 by Mohammed Hussain, Hameedi is one of Hyderabad’s oldest sweet shops, famous for its Jouzi Halwa, laddus, and other heritage halwas.

Haryanvi Mithai Ghar- Established more than 125 years ago, the shop continues to preserve authentic flavours like kalakand, gajar ka halwa, puri sabzi, samosa, kachori and other seasonal delights.

Karachi Bakery- Founded in 1953, Karachi Bakery is famous worldwide for its baked goods, especially its fruit biscuits. Its enduring popularity makes it a must-stop for snacks, especially in the evenings.

End your day with heritage

Hotel Shadab- The most iconic name in Hyderabad’s food scene, Hotel Shadab was established in 1986 and since then have been serving the most delicious biryanis to the hundreds of locals and tourists that visit every day.

Cafe Bahar- Founded in 1973 by Syed Hussian Bolooki, what began as a modest Irani cafe has evolved into a popular multi-cuisine restaurant.

Hotel Madina- Established in 1947, Hotel Madina is located in the historic Madina Building in Hyderabad’s Old City. The restaurant is known for its biryani, kebabs, and curries, offering a taste of traditional Hyderabadi cuisine.

Hotel Niagara- Opened in 1969, Hotel Niagara is one of the oldest eateries in Chaderghat. It offers a range of Hyderabadi and North Indian dishes, including biryani and kebabs, in a simple yet inviting setting.

How many of these spots have you visited in Hyderabad? Comment below.