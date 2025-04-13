Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt make first public appearance

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is known for many blockbuster movies. Recently, Aamir made news for something more personal. On his 60th birthday in March, he shared something special with the world — he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. The news surprised fans and quickly spread everywhere. Now, for the first time, Aamir and Gauri have been seen together at a public event.

Aamir and Gauri Attend Event in China

The couple appeared hand-in-hand at the Macau International Comedy Festival on April 12. Aamir wore a black kurta-pyjama with a gold-embroidered shawl, while Gauri looked lovely in a white floral saree. Their traditional Indian outfits made them stand out. They smiled for the cameras and looked happy together.

aamir comes to Macau,China!What a lovely surprise!#AamirKhan @AKPPL_Official with Shen Teng and Ma Li pic.twitter.com/pQi3wF5adC — Monica Singh Chaddha (@chaddha_monica) April 12, 2025

At the event, they met Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li. All four of them posed for photos and made heart signs with their hands. Aamir introduced Gauri to everyone and stayed close to her, showing how strong their bond is.

Aamir and Gauri’s Love Story

Aamir said that he and Gauri have known each other for 25 years, but reconnected just over a year ago in Mumbai. Their relationship grew naturally, and they’ve been living together for a year now. Gauri, who is from Bangalore, works at Aamir’s production house and has twins from her earlier marriage.