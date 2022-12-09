AAP, AIMIM split secular votes in Gujarat, alleges CLP Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: BJP has posted a historic victory in Gujarat, winning 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress pulled off a close victory in Himachal Pradesh in a tight contest with BJP.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the success of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh is an expression of the changing political situation in the country. People are angry with the BJP government and are in favour of the Congress government in the country.

Addressing media persons on Gujarat results, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party and the AIMIM have split the secular vote in Gujarat. As a result of these two parties, BJP has directly benefited. It was shown by the media that the real contest was between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, he added.

Bhatti said, that the Prime Minister has addressed more than 36 election rallies in a single state. Aam Aadmi Party and AIMIM helped him in Gujarat by falling into BJP’s trap, he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat won by misusing government missionaries. BJP deprived genuine voters of vote by rigging elections in Gujarat, he added. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi repeatedly campaigned in Gujarat ignoring his position. He said, that the success in Gujarat was achieved through misusing state missionaries, wealth and the media.

He congratulated the voters and workers of Himachal Pradesh. He said that the voters of Himachal Pradesh have cast their vote against the BJP and have shown full confidence in the Congress leaders.

The new president will closely examine the reasons for the defeat in Gujarat.