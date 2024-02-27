AAP announces 4 Lok Sabha poll candidates from Delhi, 1 from Haryana

In Delhi, the party has joined hands with INDIA bloc ally Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced five candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Delhi and Haryana, fielding senior leader Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi constituency.

The party announced the five names after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

It fielded Somnath Bharti, who is also the Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman, from the New Delhi constituency, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi and former MP Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The party declared former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta its candidate from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The AAP and Congress have arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi. The AAP had already announced its three candidates for Assam and two for Gujarat.

