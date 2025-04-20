Abhishek Bachchan’s response to second baby question goes viral

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007 in a big wedding. They are one of the most famous couples in Bollywood. They have a daughter named Aaradhya, who was born in 2011 and is loved by many people online.

Recently, there were rumours that their marriage is in trouble. Some people thought they might get divorced, especially after they were seen at events without each other. The couple has not said anything about it. But Abhishek’s father, Amitabh Bachchan, asked people to respect their privacy and not believe in false news.

Now, in the middle of these rumours, an old video of Abhishek has gone viral where he talks about having a second child.

Riteish Deshmukh Jokes with Abhishek on His Show

The video is from a funny show called Case Toh Banta Hai, hosted by Abhishek’s friend Riteish Deshmukh. In the video, Riteish jokes about Abhishek and his family members all having names starting with the letter ‘A’.

He says, “Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and you – all start with A. What happened with Jaya aunty and Shweta?” Abhishek laughs and replies, “Maybe it’s a family tradition – Abhishek, Aaradhya…”

Then Riteish asks, “What about after Aaradhya?” Abhishek smiles and says, “We’ll see when the next generation comes.” Riteish jokes again, “Who waits that long? Like me – Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl.” Abhishek blushes and says, “Riteish, I’m older than you. Respect my age!”

Fans loved the sweet and funny video. Even with the divorce rumours going around, this clip shows that Abhishek still has a great sense of humour and a close bond with his friends.