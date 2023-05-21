‘Adipurush’ first song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ out; Prabhas, Kriti create magic on screen

Mumbai: The much-awaited mythological drama film ‘Adipurush’ is roaring on the internet as makers revealed the first song from the movie. The song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has pumped up the curiosity of the audience.

The update regarding the song release was shared by the lead actor of the movie Prabhas through his Instagram handle on Saturday after a grand launch in Mumbai.

The caption by Prabhas read, “Experience the divine aura of Prabhu Shri Ram as team Adipurush launches the full version of #JaiShriRam. The track is created by the singer-composer duo Ajay-Atul.

In the song, Prabhas can be seen in the avatar of Lord Rama with his ‘Vaanar Sena’. Actor Kriti Sanon who plays Janaki in the movie looked elegant in the song.

The music will definitely give goosebumps to the listeners. The journey from the forest to Lanka to get Janaki back can be witnessed throughout the song.

The song was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The key highlight of the song is the scene of building a bridge with floating rocks by writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over it.

The song was released at a grand launch with a live performance by Ajay-Atul with 30 chorus singers at a grand event in Mumbai.

As earlier reported a source close to the film shared, “The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It’s a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut.”

Helmed by Om Raut, the movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu language as it eyes a pan-India release.

‘Adipurush’ is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that ‘Adipurush’ will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, “I am honoured that ‘Adipurush’ will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It is an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, ‘Adipurush’, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca,” he said.

The film will be out in theatres on June 16.