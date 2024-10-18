After killing Yahya Sinwar, Netanyahu says war can end tomorrow; sets condition

Tel Aviv: Following Israel’s confirmation of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s death, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza, offering a path to end the war. Netanyahu stated that the conflict could be over as soon as tomorrow, however, he set a condition.

“Peace is possible but only if Hamas surrenders its weapons and ensures the safe return of those captured during the October 7 attacks,” said Netanyahu.

The Israel PM shared a video on X and said, “Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israeli defence forces. While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end. To the people of Gaza, I have a simple message – this war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages.”

Yahya Sinwar is dead.



He was killed in Rafah by the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces.



While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/C6wAaLH1YW — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2024

Netanyahu revealed that Hamas is currently holding 101 hostages in Gaza, comprising citizens from 23 different countries, including Israel.

“They are citizens of Israel and citizens of many other countries. Israel is committed to doing everything in its power to bring all of them home. Israel will guarantee the safety of all those who return our hostages,” he claimed.

The Israeli PM issued a warning to those holding Israeli hostages, pledging that Israel will relentlessly track them down and bring them to justice.

“But to those who would harm our hostages, I have another message – Israel will hunt you down and bring you to justice. I also have a message of hope to the people of the region – the axis of terror that was built by Iran is collapsing before our eyes,” he said.

Netanyahu also emphasized the elimination of key Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, asserting that the reign of terror imposed by the Iranian regime on its people, as well as those in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, will “come to an end.”

“All those who seek a future of prosperity and peace in the Middle East should unite to build a better future. Together, we can push back the forces of darkness and create a future of light and hope for all of us,” he added

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel, with around 2,500 Palestinian resistance fighters breaching the border from the Gaza Strip. The assault resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, including citizens from more than 30 countries, and saw more than 250 individuals taken hostage.

Israel has since launched a robust “counter” offensive in the Gaza Strip, vowing to “eliminate” Hamas. Since then, over 42,000 Palestinians, a majority of whom were women and children, have been brutally murdered by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

The rising civilian toll has sparked global concerns about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations and several major nations have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, the return of hostages, and increased aid for the civilian population in Gaza who have been entirely displaced.