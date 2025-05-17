After weeks, Maktoob Media’s X account finally restored in India

Maktoob Media, an independent Indian news portal, is known for its bold stance against oppression.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2025 4:57 pm IST
The image displays a screenshot of the X account of Maktoob Media
Maktoob Media's X account has been restored

Maktoob Media, the online news website whose X account was withheld by the Union government due to a “legal demand”, was restored on Saturday, May 17.

The development comes after the organisation was preparing to approach the Supreme Court of India next week, challenging the blocking order issued without explanation by government authorities.

“While this is a significant relief for our team, we remain deeply affected by the unwarranted and opaque nature of the action taken against us. We sincerely thank the Internet Freedom Foundation, the lawyers involved, and everyone who spoke up in support of press freedom. Your support, advice, and solidarity have meant a great deal during this time,” the editorial team’s first message on X after the restoration read.

On May 8, the Indian government withheld the X account of Maktoob Media, citing “legal demand”.

Maktoob Media, an independent Indian news portal, is known for its bold stance against oppression. It focuses on reporting human rights violations and atrocities against minorities in India and around the world.

