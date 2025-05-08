Maktoob Media’s X account witheld in India

The Indian government on Thursday, May 8, witheld the X account of news portal Maktoob Media in the country.

A disclaimer suggests that the platform was withheld in the country due to a “legal demand”.

However, the editors at Maktoob Media have clarified that they have not received any clarification over the arbitrary action by the Centre.

Maktoob Media, an independent Indian news portal, is known for its bold stance against oppression. It focuses on reporting human rights violations and atrocities against minorities in India and around the world.

Condeming the action Maktoob’s Founding Editor in a post on X said, “It is an assault on press freedom. Maktoob pledges to continue its crucial work at a time when truth is becoming a casualty.”

“At this hour of crisis, we ask our allies to share links from our website to help people access our reporting. We are many, many more than them,” he further added.

We have learned that @MaktoobMedia’s X account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand. We have no knowledge of the reason for the government’s arbitrary action. It is an assault on press freedom. Maktoob pledges to continue its crucial work at a time when truth… pic.twitter.com/jjjggFt8ak — Aslah Kayyalakkath (@aslahtweets) May 8, 2025

Aside from this, Hindutava Watch, another minority rights X account, has been withheld in India.