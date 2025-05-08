Maktoob Media’s X account witheld in India

However, the editors at Maktoob Media have clarified that they have not received any clarification over the arbitrary action by the Centre.

The Indian government on Thursday, May 8, witheld the X account of news portal Maktoob Media in the country.

A disclaimer suggests that the platform was withheld in the country due to a “legal demand”.

Maktoob Media, an independent Indian news portal, is known for its bold stance against oppression. It focuses on reporting human rights violations and atrocities against minorities in India and around the world.

Condeming the action Maktoob’s Founding Editor in a post on X said, “It is an assault on press freedom. Maktoob pledges to continue its crucial work at a time when truth is becoming a casualty.”

“At this hour of crisis, we ask our allies to share links from our website to help people access our reporting. We are many, many more than them,” he further added.

Aside from this, Hindutava Watch, another minority rights X account, has been withheld in India.

