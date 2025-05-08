Solidarity rally held in Hyderabad in support of Indian Armed Forces

Hyderabad: Following the success of Operation Sindhoor against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, the Telangana government on Wednesday, May 7, held a solidarity rally with the Indian Armed Forces.

The rally commenced from the Telangana Secretariat and will proceed to Necklace Road, symbolising people’s collective support of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The crowd at the rally led by Telangana chief minister, Revanth Reddy, chanted slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” “Jai Jawan,” and “Vande Mataram.”

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) leads Indian Army solidarity rally at Necklace Road.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/0Um3wDsdfD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that if India truly desired, it could wipe the country off the world map. Speaking at a solidarity rally in support of the Indian armed forces, he said, “Pakistanis wouldn’t even be able to see the sunshine of tomorrow.”

He asserted that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian defence forces, should not stop at this stage. “Politics and parties may be different, but when it comes to protecting the country, we are all united,” he told the gathering, reaffirming national unity across political lines.

Highlighting Telangana’s collective support, Telangana CM said, “All 4 crore people of Telangana are standing with our jawans in this operation.” Revanth Reddy also reminded Pakistan of its historical roots, stating that both India and Pakistan achieved independence due to Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent struggle. “But if provoked, India’s jawans will not hesitate to respond with full force,” he warned.







