Ahead of Deepawali, GHMC raids 27 sweet shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s food safety wing inspected 27 sweet shops in the city ahead of Deepawali and uncovered major violations of hygiene and protocols.

Officials observed a lack of pest control operations, fly infestations in display areas, dirty ovens, and food handlers without hairnets and gloves.

They also observed that shops had been using untested water for food preparation, had no medical records of workers, had placed open dustbins in display areas and had broken flooring in tiffin sections.

Violators have been issued notices under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The food safety wing will continue to carry out raids and educate shop owners on hygiene, proper labelling, and cleanliness to safeguard public health.