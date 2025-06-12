10 sweet shops in Hyderabad shut over food safety violations

Hyderabad: 10 sweet shops and food establishments operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration have been ordered to suspend operations immediately following a raid by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The GHMC on Wednesday, June 11, conducted surprise inspections across 69 sweet shops within city limits, uncovering several hygiene violations and licensing irregularities.

Acting on the directions of the GHMC commissioner, the food safety wing has inspected 60 sweet shops so far, with the drive currently underway.

Each Hyderabad food safety officer was instructed to inspect no fewer than five sweet shops in their respective circles. The inspections revealed widespread violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations of 2011.

During the checks, officials issued notices to several establishments for not maintaining basic hygiene standards in food preparation areas and kitchen premises. Shop owners have been directed to ensure proper labelling on all items kept in display counters, including the date of preparation and expiry date.

The sweet shops can resume operations once they acquire a valid FSSAI licence.

Sweet shops ordered to be shut in Hyderabad are as follows:

M/s Sri Laxmi Mithai Bhandar, LB Nagar Circle

M/s Sri Raghavendra Sweet House and Bakery, LB Nagar Circle

M/s Sri Sai Ram Hot Chips and Sweets, LB Nagar Circle

M/s New Balaji Mithai Bhandar and Hot Chips, Kothapet

Super Sweets, Alija Kotla, Charminar

Balaji Ramswaroop Mithai Bhandar, Ramanthapur

M/s Prem Sweets and Savouries, Serilingampally Circle

M/s Sri Balaji Chaganlal Mithai Bhandar, Mallikarjuna Nagar, RC Puram

M/s Sri Raghavendra Hot Chips, Beeramguda, RC Puram

M/s Jodhpur Mithai Wala, Akalavya Nagar, Macha Bollarum, Alwal

GHMC officials will continue inspections in the coming days to ensure food safety for consumers ahead of upcoming festivals and to deter food business operators from flouting safety norms.