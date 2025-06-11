GHMC raids 60 sweet shops in Hyderabad, flags poor hygiene

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, June 11, has intensified food safety checks across the city by conducting a surprise inspection at sweet shops.

Acting on the directions of the GHMC commissioner, the food safety wing has inspected 60 sweet shops so far, with the drive currently underway.

Each food safety officer was instructed to inspect no fewer than five shops in their respective circles. The inspections revealed widespread violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations of 2011.

According to the GHMC, notices are being issued to sweet shops in Hyderabad for rectification. In cases of serious violations, adjudication cases will be filed with the concerned authorities.

Hygiene, sanitation issues found during raid at sweet shop in Hyderabad

Common violations identified during the inspections include the absence of insect-proof meshes on windows, food handlers not wearing hairnets and using bare hands while preparing food, greasy exhausts, patchy and littered flooring, and open dustbins contributing to housefly infestations.

Walls and ceilings in many shops were found greasy, flaking, and poorly maintained, while the washing areas showed signs of water stagnation and unclean conditions. Additionally, several shops lacked proper pest control records, employee health records, and water analysis reports.

Many Hyderabad shops failed to display manufacturing or best-before dates on sweets and savouries kept for sale. Poor lighting, unclean utensils, and inadequate drainage systems in kitchens were also frequently observed.

The GHMC has urged all sweet shop owners to strictly adhere to hygiene standards, ensure clean kitchen premises, and maintain proper labelling of food items on display. The civic body reiterated that failure to comply could result in legal action and possible closure of establishments.























