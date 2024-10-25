Food safety team raids sweet shop in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet

Hyderabad: After conducting raids at restaurants and hostels, food safety officials inspected the popular sweet shops in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 23.

The raids were carried out at Delhi Mithaiwala, Agra Sweets, Vinuthna Foods and Vasi Reddy Home Foods at Ameerpet

Hygiene, sanitation issues found during raid at sweet shop in Hyderabad

The popular Delhi Mithaiwala in Ameerpet lacked essential hygiene standards during an inspection. Key violations included the absence of medical fitness certificates, water analysis reports, and the unavailability of a FoSTaC-trained supervisor.

Task force team has conducted inspections in sweet shops in Ameerpet area on 23.10.2024.



* Medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were not available.



* FoSTaC trained supervisor not available.



Inspectors noted improper window and door screens, missing labels on curd and milk, and sugar bags stored improperly on the floor.

Inspectors noted improper window and door screens, missing labels on curd and milk, and sugar bags stored improperly on the floor. Rat faeces were found on storeroom racks, raising concerns of a rodent infestation. Additionally, open dustbins were observed in the kitchen area.

Another popular sweet shop in Hyderabad, Agra Sweets has been flagged for multiple hygiene issues during a recent inspection. The shop was found operating with an FSSAI registration instead of the required state license, and the registration copy was not displayed.

Open dust bins, food handlers without head caps, gloves, and aprons, and uncovered, unlabelled semi-prepared food in the refrigerator were among the violations. Expired food packets of Chivda and Bhel were discarded, along with unlabelled, ready-to-eat savouries.

23.10.2024



* FSSAI registration copy not displayed at the premises. Found operating the business with registration instead of state license.



* Dust bins found open in the store.



Food handlers found without wearing headcaps, gloves

Vinuthna Foods in Ameerpet was found operating with an expired registration certificate instead of a state license during an inspection. Key issues at sweet shop in Hyderabad included unlabelled ready-to-eat savouries, food handlers without head caps and aprons, and the absence of pest control records.

23.10.2024



* FBO operating the business with expired registration certificate instead of state license.



* ⁠Food articles like Ready to Eat savouries were not labelled.



* Food handlers found without wearing head caps and aprons.



Food handlers found without wearing head caps and aprons.

Additionally, the store lacked proper documentation for food procurement and had inadequate storage facilities, raising serious concerns about food safety and hygiene.

Vasi Reddy Home Foods in Ameerpet was flagged for multiple food safety violations during an inspection. The shop was found operating with an FSSAI registration instead of a state license, and the registration copy was not displayed.

23.10.2024



* FSSAI registration copy not displayed in the premises.



* FBO operating the business with Registration instead of state license.



Food handlers found in the store room were not wearing headcaps, gloves and

Food handlers were not equipped with headcaps, gloves, or aprons. Additionally, the sweet shop in Hyderabad lacked pest control records and medical fitness certificates. Unlabelled ready-to-eat savouries and pickles were found in storage and for sale, raising concerns about food safety standards.