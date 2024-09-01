Food safety team raids sweet shop in Hyderabad; notice issued

Hyderabad: After conducting raids at restaurants and hostels, food safety officials inspected a sweet shop in Hyderabad on Saturday following a complaint.

Following the raid, a show-cause notice was issued to the shop.

Hygiene, sanitation issues found during raid at sweet shop in Hyderabad

During the raid at Mithaiwala, located in Prashanti Nagar, Vanasthali Hills, Vanasthalipuram, officials found several violations regarding the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation, labeling of food articles, record-keeping, and the presence of expired food items.

The raid was conducted after a complaint about an insect found in chaat from the sweet shop was circulated on social media.

Also Read Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, python found in Old City

Further action likely

The show-cause notice has requested an explanation, and further action against the sweet shop is expected.

In recent months, raids have been conducted at various restaurants, hostels, and PG accommodations to ensure food quality standards are upheld. The inspection of the sweet shop in Hyderabad adds to the list of raids carried out recently.