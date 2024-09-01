Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, python found in Old City

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, a python was found near an ice factory close to Masjid Ahmed-E-Khatoon in Hasan Nagar, Old City.

Snake catcher Hakeem Meer Shakeel Ali rescued the python and it will be released into a forested area.

What to do if snakes, including pythons, are found in Hyderabad

Due to the heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, snakes enter residential areas. Last year, several homes, businesses, and factories on the city’s outskirts reported snake sightings due to flooding caused by the downpours.

Given these incidents and the continuous rains, it is essential to know what to do if snakes, crocodiles, or any other wild animals enter your home in Hyderabad.

If anyone spots a wildlife animal such as a crocodile, they can contact the Telangana Forest Department at 1800 425 5364. In the case of snakes, the Friends of Snakes Society can be reached at 8374233366.

For other animals, individuals can contact Animal Warriors at 9697887888.

Rains in Hyderabad

Yesterday, Hyderabad experienced significant rainfall, with the highest downpour of 74.8 mm recorded in Khairatabad.

Other areas that received more than 60 mm of rainfall include Shaikpet, Golkonda, Bandlaguda, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Chintalmet, Saidabad, and Nampally.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted more heavy rains, it is important to be prepared in case snakes, including pythons, are found in the city.